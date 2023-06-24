England. Canada launches investigation into ‘Titan’ tragedy

Manual – This undated photo provided by OceanGate shows the Titan submersible. Photo: Oceangate/ZUMA Press Wire Service/dpa – ATTENTION: FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY IN CONNECTION WITH CURRENT REPORTING AND WITH FULL NAME CREDIT ABOVE Keystone

Canada has launched an investigation into the tragedy after five people aboard the Titanic were confirmed dead near the Titanic disaster.

The Canadian Transport Safety Board (TSB) announced on Friday (local time) that it was “conducting a safety investigation into the circumstances of this operation”. “Titan”, operated by a private company called Oceangate, was brought to its base by a Canadian-flagged mother ship. Canada is therefore responsible for the investigation.

According to the TSB, a team of investigators was dispatched to St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador. They are involved in gathering information, conducting interviews and assessing the incident. In the coming days, operations will need to be coordinated with other relevant agencies, he said.

After the disappearance of the “Titan” on Sunday, the US Coast Guard, especially with the help of Canadian forces, launched a large-scale search 700 kilometers south of the Canadian island of Newfoundland. Wreckage of the vehicle was found 500 meters from the bow of the “Titanic” wreck. So it was clear: All five passengers, including Oceangate boss Stockton Rush, were dead, and everything pointed to the boat’s hull bursting under tremendous water pressure. “Titanic” lies at a depth of about 3800 meters on the sea floor. The luxury liner sank in 1912.

According to various experts, the developers and operators of the submersible have ignored the warnings, bypassing the accepted standards. According to media reports, a letter from the Marine Technology Society (MTS) in early 2018 warned of the experimental nature of the tourism offer and that the voyages could end in disaster. Former British submarine captain Ryan Ramsey told the PA news agency that the hatch, which had to be sealed from the outside with 17 screws, may have been defective. Another possibility is that there was previously a defect in the pressure plate itself.

SDA