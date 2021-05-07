Roccat Magma and Pyro: New RGB gaming keyboards available

After Roccat had already announced its new mouse additions with the Kone Pro and Kone Pro Air a week ago, new RGB gaming keyboards were introduced. This is the membrane RGB Magma keyboard and the Pyro mechanical RGB keyboard. Both keyboards will be available in the Roccat Store from May 30, 2021.

Magma Membrane RGB gaming keyboard

The Magma keyboard is equipped with a semi-transparent upper and a five-zone backlit with ten LEDs, which can illuminate the keyboard with 16.8 million RGB colors. Since the Magma keyboard is part of Roccat’s Aimo series, it can be synced with other Aimo products, such as The Kone-Pro mice Or the Elo headphones. The keyboard measures 45.2 x 3.9 x 15.7 cm and weighs 870 grams.

The manufacturer promises quiet typing on the rubber dome buttons as well as a reliable and responsive keystroke. The advanced anti-ghosting feature also allows players to press multiple keys simultaneously without any problems. Additionally, the Roccat “Easy-Shift”.[+]- Technology “Additional functions that can be customized. The keyboard comes with a removable palm rest and is available for € 59.99 at the Roccat store and can be pre-ordered.

Bayro RGB mechanical gaming keyboard

Pyro keyboard, the mechanical counterpart of the Magma membrane keyboard, is outfitted with a brushed aluminum roof. Red TTC switches are used for the keyboard, which has a release point of 2 mm, actuation force of 45 g and actuation of 4 mm when the key is pressed. According to the manufacturer, the switches can withstand 50 million keystrokes and thus should be usable for a long time. Additionally, a volume control has been incorporated into the product, which has already been used on Roccat’s Vulcan series. Compared to Magma, the Pyro is similar in size with 44.7 x 3.6 x 15.2cm but noticeably heavier at 1.11kg.

Like Magma Keyboard, Pyro Keyboard also has Advanced Anti-Ghosting and Easy-Shift[+] It also comes with a removable comfort pad. The Aimo lighting system with 16.8 million RGB colors and the ability to synchronize with other Roccat Aimo-capable products remains identical. The RGB mechanical gaming keyboard can be purchased from the in-house store at € 99.99 and can be pre-ordered already.

