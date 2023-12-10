News.de – Buy an exciting crime game in a bundle at a discount of approximately 40%

Written by Daniel Kraus December 10, 2023 . Published in the show

“Crime records“It was first published in 2018 and was impressive at the time thanks to an innovative gameplay principle that still holds up today. We have almost all of the following games in our game Play a podcast The format is discussed and you can clearly hear how the gameplay works.





In addition to the base game, the discounted package also includes expansions.Welcome to Redview” And “Noir“Contains all costs together Only 55€ Instead of 91 euros charged for individual purchases. It’s time to finally start this crime game! Important to know: The game is fully playable even without the VR expansion (included in the package) and does not lose anything.

This is what the game offers

Chronicles of Crime is a cooperative crime investigation game that combines an app, a board game, and a little virtual reality.

Using the same physical components (game board, locations, characters, and objects), players can play out many different scenarios and solve a variety of crime cases.

Players start the app, select the desired scenario and follow the story. The goal is to catch the perpetrator of the current crime as quickly as possible.

Thanks to scan-and-play technology, each component (locations, characters, objects, etc.) has a unique QR code that triggers different clues and stories depending on the chosen scenario. This means that players can continue to receive new stories long after the game is released once updates are downloaded to the app, without having to ship new hardware.

All you need to experience virtual reality is a mobile phone. Players place VR goggles (optional) on their mobile devices and hold the device in front of their eyes to immerse themselves in the game world and search for clues in a virtual world.

The game comes with 1 tutorial and 5 scenarios, but more can be downloaded directly in the app! Each game round lasts approximately one to one and a half hours, and many scenarios link together to tell a larger story.