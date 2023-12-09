Frontiers of Pandora is said to achieve over 100 fps on all RDNA 3 graphics cards thanks to FSR 3 and Fluid Motion Frames

Such as AMD is now titled “Live and breathe Pandora with AMD” All RDNA 3 graphics cards, from the Radeon RX 7600 to the Radeon RX 7900 Rendering at 100fps+.

AMD offers clear specifications for 100 FPS+

In order to deliver Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora at more than the 100 FPS that AMD is promoting on the Radeon RX 7600, 7700 XT and 7800 XT as well as the 7900 XT and 7900 XTX, the manufacturer sets the appropriate specifications, which also include the following components or upstream technologies required.

AMD Smart Access Memory (“SAM”)

AMD FidelityFX Ultra Resolution (“FSR”) 3

AMD Fluid Motion Frames (“AFMF”)

AMD recommended presets

According to the manufacturer, the final presets (“Presets”), in order to achieve at least 100 FPS in the open world of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, are as follows:









Source: AMD (Screenshot: PCGH)



The Radeon RX 7900 100 Fps+ is at WQHD (“1440p”) while FSR 3 (“Quality”) and Frame Generation are active. The weakest graphics card, the Radeon RX 7600, uses FHD (“1080p”) and the same presets as its bigger sibling RNDA 3.

AMD states expected frame rates for all RDNA 3 models

The manufacturer provides not only the corresponding presets, but also the corresponding standards. All results were achieved on a system that, in addition to the aforementioned RDNA 3 graphics cards, is also home to one of the best gaming CPUs currently, the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X.









Source: AMD (Screenshot: PCGH)



If you would like to compare the results with PCGH test results, you are welcome to do so, but you should always keep in mind that the editorial team used completely different presets for their benchmarks.

Also popular with PCGH readers: Pandora’s symbolic borders : Snowdrop technology’s performance in the PCGH benchmark test [Video-Update] We’ve got good news for tech fans: Avatar Frontiers of Pandora introduces the next-gen version of the famous Snowdrop engine for the first time.

AMD itself shows the manufacturer’s benchmark results again in a video lasting about a minute and a half, providing the corresponding impressions.

source: AMD