Contact: What should we report?

communicate What do we report? You are asked: We want to know from you what moves and interests you so we can write about it. published Jun 8, 2023 at 4:11 pm

Are you interested in a topic? Then write to us about it, you may soon be responsible for the next article. 20 minutes / Marco Zanger Regardless of whether it affects you personally or you simply find a certain topic interesting,… 20 minutes / Marco Zanger

Did you see a thing or something moving? Whether it’s personal to you, you’ve heard something, or you just want to write something specific about it – tell us about it! Because: We want to allow society to have a say in what happens with us.

How is that?

You are also 20 minutes away. With this new format, our community needs to be more involved and have a voice. We want to know what’s on your mind, what topics move you – so we can write about exactly those things.

You have to do that

It’s very simple: you have to submit your proposal below in the form He writes. Detailed and with contact details – don’t worry, it’s just for us.

How does this continue?

We search for the best, hottest, and most exciting topics, and let you vote, making it the ultimate in the papers.

And then?

Then ask us. We research and write about the winning topic of your choice.