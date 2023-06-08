Shredder’s Revenge shocks all dimensions with new DLC • Nintendo Connect

New playable character, multi-dimensional game mode and other innovations enrich the brawler this year.

Publishers Dotimo and development studio Greeting games Announced yesterday in partnership with Nickelodeon and Paramount Consumer Products, the one million sales milestone has been an exceptional success Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder Revenge will expand later this year on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation and Xbox with the “Dimension Shellshock” DLC.

Dimension Shellshock adds one of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ most beloved allies to its already impressive collection of playable characters: Usagi Yojimbo, known from the comic book series of the same name and a variety of guest appearances in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated series, as well as the action versions. The samurai bunny shows off his sword skills in today’s gameplay demo and gives a first glimpse into the multidimensional battles with powerful strikes across all dimensions:

The DLC includes a new game mode, new music newly composed by Tee Lopes for Dimension Shellshock and alternate color schemes for the playable characters. Additionally, aside from the DLC, there will be a second free update for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, which will also bring new color options.

Dimension Shellshock and the upcoming free update are made possible by the overwhelming love of the fans Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge I receive. Lots of encouragement and requests from the community have inspired Dotemu and Tribute Games to create new content for the game.

The Dimension Shellshock DLC and upcoming update follows on from an update released in December, which brought with it customized game options as well as a slew of improvements. With 11 combinable modifiers and retro-style visual filters, fans can customize their gaming experience to their liking.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge It received critical acclaim for recreating the feel of the 1987 animated series in a furious fashion, winning Best Action Game and Best Multiplayer Game at The Game Awards 2022, Outstanding Achievement for an Indie Game at the DICE Awards, and BAFTA Games Award nominees in the Family Game and Multiplayer categories.

in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge The Turtles chase Shredder and his minions to stop his latest evil plan. They fight through iconic scenes from the animated series, take down well-known villains and breathe new life into nostalgic memories. With Turtles, Master Splinter, April O’Neil, and Casey Jones, you can battle your way through this modern and nostalgic brawler simultaneously with up to six players in local or online co-op.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge Combines the work of two retro professionals:

Dotimo a development studio and publisher known for faithful ports, as well as excellent remakes and sequels of popular series, including Streets of Rage 4 the fast-paced hit movie that was nominated for Best Action Game at the 2020 Game Awards. 2 windjammer And the vaunted ones Wonder Boy: Trap the Dragon .

a development studio and publisher known for faithful ports, as well as excellent remakes and sequels of popular series, including the fast-paced hit movie that was nominated for Best Action Game at the 2020 Game Awards. And the vaunted ones . Greeting gamesthe studio behind the original retro-themed IPs, such as Paladin TankAnd flintock And Mercenary Kings, which combines the spirit of classic games and a new look. The Tribute Games rankings also include key talents who have contributed to games like Acclaimed Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Gameand the other released in 2007 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles for Gameboy Advance.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge It is developed by Tribute Games and published by Dotemu.