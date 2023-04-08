The black hole in the galaxy is spinning – and pointing toward Earth

tz to know

Artist’s impression: A jet near the speed of light is emitted from an active supermassive black hole at the center of a galaxy. If the plane is pointed toward the Earth, the object is called a Blazar. © NASA/JPL-Caltech/Kavli

A jet of matter ejected from a supermassive black hole changes direction and points toward Earth. A research team is investigating this phenomenon.

Santiago de Chile – A massive galaxy hides in the center of most galaxies Black hole. Some of these giant objects are already known to researchers — but now a team led by researcher Lorena Hernandez García of the Millennium Institute for Astrophysics in Santiago de Chile has discovered an object that is behaving unusually well. “We started observing the galaxy because it had strange properties,” recalls Hernandez García. “Our hypothesis was that the relativistic jet from the supermassive black hole changed direction. To confirm this idea, we had to make a lot of observations, ”the researcher explains.

Until now, the galaxy PBC J2333.9-2343, located 656 million light-years from Earth, was considered a radio galaxy. The direction of jets from the black hole at the center of a galaxy determines how a galaxy is classified. In the case of PBC J2333.9-2343, both jets of matter have so far been directed toward the celestial plane – a classic radio galaxy. But that has changed now. Now, one of the two jets is heading straight for Earth, and the galaxy has been reclassified as a radio galaxy with Blazar at its center.

The black hole in the center of the galaxy suddenly changes direction

A blazar is an active galactic nucleus with a jet heading toward Earth. Blazars are objects of very high energy, they are considered the most powerful phenomena in the universe, as someone says Notice from the Royal Astronomical Society (RAS). In the case of the blazar in the center of the galaxy PBC J2333.9-2343, the jet has radically changed its direction at an angle of up to 90 degrees; It is now pointed directly at Earth.

With the jet now pointed toward Earth, the emission is amplified and becomes noticeably more noticeable than the emissions from the rest of the galaxy. This results in high-intensity flares that are stronger than those emitted by other radio galaxies, according to the RAS. A reclassified galaxy study is published in Commercial newspaper Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society published.

The black hole’s jet is now heading toward Earth

Several telescopes, including the Eiffelsberg radio telescope at the Max Planck Institute for Radio Astronomy in Germany, have been used to observe the mysterious galaxy across a wide range of the electromagnetic spectrum. When evaluating the data, the research team found that the galaxy also had two bulges in the outer regions of the planes as well as bright flames in the center.

These bulges are associated with ancient planes that Blazar no longer feeds on. Hernandez García, lead author of the study, explains: “The fact that the core no longer feeds the outcrops means they are very old. They are remnants of past activity, while the structures closer to the core are newer and newer.” They are active planes.”

Why did the black hole change direction?

But why did the planes change direction so radically? “We don’t know what happened in this case because it happened a long time ago,” explains Hernandez García. “However, we can be sure that a powerful event will occur.” The research group suspects that there may have been a merger with another galaxy or other relatively large object, which caused the jet to change direction. But a strong burst of activity in the galactic’s active core, after a long period of dormancy, could also have contributed to the 90-degree change in orientation. (unpaid bill)