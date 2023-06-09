Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth: After All: The release period is set!

Square Enix has finally announced the release date for Final Fantasy VII Part 2. Well, the studio didn’t provide an exact date for the Summer Game Festival, but at least there was a time period and plenty of gameplay.

The Final Fantasy VII remake is now three years in length. As is known, Square Enix is ​​splitting the remake into several parts. We’ve known for a while that a sequel, Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth, is in the works. However, the developers still owe us a date – until now! At least in some way. cough.

Because Square Enix didn’t mention a specific day at Summer Game Fest 2023. Instead, you have to settle for a while. This is mentioned in the new trailer Spring 2024. Let’s hope the new birth comes sooner rather than later. But there was one interesting piece of information that indicated the scope of the game: Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth will be released on two discs.

However, that should come as no surprise, at least given the content that lies ahead. Because at the end of Final Fantasy VII, the story was progressing. This time, among other things, he goes to the open areas in and around Midgar.

But there were also plenty of gameplay scenes to watch at Summer Game Fest 2023. But you won’t just see Cloud, Tifa, Barret, and the rest of the festival in action. Open areas are also appearing, including the long-awaited Chocobo rides. In addition, Square Enix has superimposed some parts of the story that should bring tears of nostalgia to fans’ eyes. The entire video can be found below.