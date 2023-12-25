The first custom design from Asus has already been leaked

Even before CES 2024, where the three updated graphics cards Geforce RTX 4080 Super, Geforce RTX 4070 Ti Super and Geforce RTX 4070 Super will be presented in Las Vegas from January 9 to 12, 2024, the first custom build from Asus is now available leaked . @momomo_us, already known for such advanced releases, shared the original product design and packaging of the Asus Geforce RTX 4070 Super Dual on X – Twitter previously.

According to current knowledge and consistent rumors from several different sources, the three new models such as Geforce RTX 4080 Super, Geforce RTX 4070 Ti Super, and Geforce RTX 4070 Super with the following technical specifications are scheduled to launch in January 2024.

GeForce RTX 4080 Super* GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super* GeForce RTX 4070 Super* building Ada Lovelace Ada Lovelace Ada Lovelace Graphics processor AD103-400 M 103-275

M 102-175 AD104-350

M 103-175 Shading units 10,240 8,448 7,168 Graphics memory 16 GB GDDR6X 16 GB GDDR6X 12 GB GDDR6X user interface 256 bits 256 bits 192 bits slap 320 watts 285 watts 225 watts

The release is expected to be staggered, as is almost the norm now. For the manufacturer, this means that its products receive three times more attention from the press and gamers.

Nvidia's roadmap for Geforce RTX 4000 Super*

advertisement: January 8, 2023 at CES 2024

January 8, 2023 at CES 2024 Geforce RTX 4070 Super version: January 17, 2024

January 17, 2024 Geforce RTX 4070 Ti Super version: January 21, 2024

January 21, 2024 Geforce RTX 4080 Super version: January 31, 2024

*) Not officially confirmed.

Compared to its direct predecessor, the Geforce RTX 4070 Super makes the biggest jump and therefore has the most upgraded GPU, which is also reflected in a 10 percent higher power loss, while the TBP remains the same as the other two models. As per current knowledge, only the Nvidia Geforce RTX 4070 Ti Super will receive the memory upgrade.

GeForce RTX 4080 ➜ GeForce RTX 4080 Super* 9,728 shaders ➜ 10,240 shaders (+5%) 16GB GDDR6X ➜ 16GB GDDR6X 320 watts ➜ 320 watts

➜ GeForce RTX 4070 Ti ➜ GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super* 7,680 shaders ➜ 8,448 shaders (+10%) 12 GB GDDR6X ➜ 16 GB GDDR6X 285 watts ➜ 285 watts

➜ GeForce RTX 4070 ➜ GeForce RTX 4070 Super* 5,888 shaders ➜ 7,160 shaders (+ 22%) 12GB GDDR6X ➜ 12GB GDDR6X 200 watts ➜ 220 watts

*) Not officially confirmed yet!

A presentation at CES 2024 is a certainty

Current rumors speak of a debut at CES 2024, which will be held from January 9 to 12, 2024 in Las Vegas. Nvidia has already invited people to a “special event” on January 8th as part of its trade show support program. The fact that all three new graphics cards will be introduced here can be considered a certainty.

source: @momomo_us via X



