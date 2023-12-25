December 26, 2023

The first custom design from Asus has already been leaked

Gilbert Cox December 25, 2023 3 min read

Even before CES 2024, where the three updated graphics cards Geforce RTX 4080 Super, Geforce RTX 4070 Ti Super and Geforce RTX 4070 Super will be presented in Las Vegas from January 9 to 12, 2024, the first custom build from Asus is now available leaked . @momomo_us, already known for such advanced releases, shared the original product design and packaging of the Asus Geforce RTX 4070 Super Dual on X – Twitter previously.

