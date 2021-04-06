Gigaset: Malware comes via Android update

Meanwhile, seasoned users usually just smile with fatigue when update notifications pop up in their browsers – but what if a very official update from the smartphone manufacturer contains malware? This is currently happening in Gigaset, because hackers infect the updates with malware on the update servers for some models. It appears that there are actually several users affected.

When updates are malware

Viruses, Trojans, and other malware are often distributed by criminals via fake browser messages or infected email attachments. The method of using pop-ups offering a so-called update confuses ordinary people in particular, and many attempts seem deceptively real like an official update – as in the case it was only a few days ago for warning articles. According to our colleagues from Netzwelt. However, all of this can be prevented through applications of care, expertise, and protection. On the other hand, you can’t do anything if the manufacturer’s official update server has been hacked and malware is distributed as updates to it.

Gigaset: hacked update server

This failure has occurred exactly now in Gigaset. Because it is PC Base Reports (with an update from April 6 today), There have been more and more indications from Gigaset smartphone owners that an update from the manufacturer’s server must have been smuggled in malware. Gigaset has since confirmed this and has made sure that the servers are no longer distributing the affected updates. Only a few servers providing some Gigaset models were affected by the updates. Gigaset wants to comment on the accident tomorrow. IT specialist Günter Born has also provided some advice to affected users on its website.

It’s not clear how severe the effects of the malware will be. However, it doesn’t seem necessarily his goal to secretly steal user and bank data, as he works very clearly for that. There are very annoying and dangerous consequences as well, which are ad window influx and drastically reduced battery life in addition to partial blocking of Twitter accounts, and possibly even hijacking of Facebook accounts. Of course, it could still turn out that more could have happened.



