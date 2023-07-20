Report for the second quarter of 2023

We use cookies to give you the best possible site experience and for purposes you can read more about under Settings. Accept all cookies or adjust your settings. You can change your settings at any time. For more information, see our Cookie Policy and Personal Data Policy.





necessary







statistics







marketing







personalization







Choose Save



Select and confirm all



necessary

These cookies are necessary for the basic functions of this website to function, such as security-related functions. Without these cookies we cannot guarantee that the website will function properly.

statistics

These cookies are anonymous and are used to analyze and remember the choices you make and how you use them as a visitor to our website. They also help us monitor performance and identify and resolve issues as effectively as possible. In order to keep track of the most visited pages on our website and to be able to offer you relevant content as a customer, analytics cookies are required. This in turn helps us to update our website and make it easier for you to use it as a customer. This type of cookie may also be used in conjunction with our developers. These cookies do not collect any information that can be associated with you as an individual and are completely anonymous.

marketing

Vattenfall also uses third party cookies for marketing purposes, to show you our advertisements (our ads only) on other relevant websites of interest to you. We use, among other things, third-party advertising technologies to understand the effectiveness of the online advertisements we place on our Website and on other websites. This technology is called retargeting and we also ask your permission for these cookies because they allow us to understand which website you came from. This allows us to measure the effectiveness of our advertising on other websites.

personalization

These cookies are used to improve the user experience on our website. For example, we collect information about how you use the Site in order to make your user experience more relevant and tailored to your needs.