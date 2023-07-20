United Kingdom: travel destinations and attractions

The United Kingdom includes four exciting countries: England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales. This travel book has summarized the most important tips and information for your first trip to Europe’s largest island country.

Crowds flock in all directions across the bustling capital of London. Locals and tourists alike are always in the middle of it. Walk around Hyde Park, try to catch a glimpse of the royal family at the gates of Buckingham Palace, crane your neck up to Big Ben and end the day in one of the many pubs. Elsewhere, several kilometers to the north, roaring waves rush in, mixing with the sound of wind and thick fog to create a mysterious, almost unreal backdrop of nature. Hardly anyone is out here, and travelers often have the harsh country to themselves.

These two extremes are just two of the many exciting contrasts to be discovered in Europe’s largest island country. The United Kingdom (English: United Kingdom, for short: United Kingdom) includes four countries, England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, and has something to offer every type of traveler. City travelers, friends of the British lifestyle and Beatles fans will be just as happy here as nature lovers and sports fans. Only sun worshipers have a hard time, as the UK averages just 1,387 hours of sunshine per year. But the coasts offer plenty of beautiful things to discover even without an exceptional amount of sunshine and sometimes invite you to spend beautiful days at the beach.

characteristics

region Northern Europe Capital London Time change – time difference of 1 hour; UTC +0 Surface 242,495 square kilometers population 68.207 million language English currency British pound (GBP) Visas and immigration Tourists and short-term business travelers generally do not need a visa for stays of less than six months. In many other cases, the visa has been required since 2021. Those entering the country must present a passport; Since October 1, 2021, identity cards are no longer generally recognized as travel documents for EU citizens. source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Top 10 travel destinations in the UK

The UK is an island country of four countries – and as such brings with it several cities worth visiting. London, the capital of the United Kingdom, is of course number one here, but the Scottish and Northern Irish capitals Edinburgh and Belfast also rank highly among visitors to the UK. And not only are the capitals famous, cities such as Manchester, Glasgow, Liverpool or Cornwall bring with them their own charm. Click through our gallery of the top 10 UK travel destinations.

1. London – The capital of England is also the capital of the United Kingdom Photo: Getty Images 2. Edinburgh – The Scottish capital is well worth a visit due to its medieval buildings, among other things Photo: Getty Images 3. Belfast – Northern Ireland’s capital is filled with the sometimes very dark history of Ireland and its division Photo: Getty Images 4. Cambridge – The beautiful city in the east of England is home to the famous University of Cambridge Photo: Getty Images 5. Cardiff – The capital of Wales is located on the country’s south coast Photo: Getty Images 6. Manchester – The English city is located in the northwest of the country and is famous for its industrial past as a pioneer in the Industrial Revolution Photo: Getty Images 7. Glasgow – The Scottish coastal city is located in the Western Lowlands on the River Clyde and is a national cultural centre Photo: Getty Images 8. Birmingham – The big city in the English West Midlands is still showing traces of its industrial past Photo: Getty Images 9. Liverpool – The coastal city in the northwest of England is known, among other things, as the birthplace of the “Beatles”. Photo: Getty Images 10. Cornwall – The county is located on a peninsula at the southwestern tip of England and has many sandy beaches. Photo: Getty Images

Top 10 UK attractions

London alone has countless attractions that visitors will want to see on a city break in England’s capital, some of which you’ll find on this list. Add to this the many other exciting cities in England and the other three countries of the United Kingdom and the list of interesting sights is endless. For starters, we’ve created this ten-point overview. Click through our gallery of the top 10 things to do in the UK.

1. Buckingham Palace – The palace is the official residence of the British monarch in London Photo: Getty Images 2. London Eye – The Ferris wheel is 135 meters high and is the second tallest wheel in Europe Photo: Getty Images 3. Tower Bridge – The bridge is located over the River Thames in London and is one of its landmarks Photo: Getty Images 4. Hyde Park – a huge city park located in the center of London Photo: Getty Images 5. Trafalgar Square – Central Square is the largest public square in London Photo: Getty Images 6. Edinburgh Castle – Considered one of the top attractions in Scotland, the castle is located in the center of Edinburgh on Castle Rock Photo: Getty Images 7. Big Ben – often colloquially referred to as the world famous clock tower at the Palace of Westminster. It is actually called the “Elizabeth Tower” and “Big Ben” is the largest and heaviest of its five bells at 13.5 tons (officially: “The Great Bell of Westminster”) Photo: Getty Images 8. Windsor Castle – The oldest and largest inhabited castle in the world is located in Windsor in the south of England Photo: Getty Images 9. St. Paul’s Cathedral – The cathedral in London is among the largest churches in the world Photo: Getty Images 10. Westminster Abbey – the London church where the kings of England are traditionally crowned Photo: Getty Images

Top 10 things to do in the UK

In addition to the various attractions in London and other cities, there are countless exciting activities that you can do in the UK. In Scotland, for example, this is an immersion in the myths and legends of the Highlanders. In Northern Ireland, you can delve into the history of Northern Ireland on a black taxi tour. And in England, with its Beatles locations, venerable university towns of Cambridge and Oxford and many other attractions, there is something for every area of ​​interest anyway. Then there are the many Harry Potter filming locations and inspirations in England and Scotland. Click through our gallery of the top 10 things to do in the UK.

1. Discover London. As possible, from museums to attractions to typical London life Photo: Getty Images 2. Visit the infamous stone circle at Stonehenge in the south of England – and come up with your own theory about why it’s there Photo: Getty Images 3. Discover the mysterious coast of Cornwall on the southwestern tip of England Photo: Getty Images 4. Experience the adventure, history and legends of the Scottish Highlands Photo: Getty Images 5. Visit and compare the ancient English university cities of Cambridge and Oxford (pictured: Turl Street in Oxford) Photo: Getty Images 6. Experience the wide open wide spaces of national parks (pictured: Winnats Pass in England’s Peak District National Park) Photo: Getty Images 7. Go in search of evidence of The Beatles in Liverpool Photo: Getty Images 8. Look for the mysterious sea monster Nessie in Loch Ness in Scotland 9. Walk in the footsteps of Belfast history with the Black Taxi and Titanic Museum tour Photo: Getty Images 10. Go on a hunt for a Harry Potter-inspired filming location (pictured: Jacobite Steam Train in the Highlands) Photo: Getty Images

UK map

weather

The climate in the United Kingdom is temperate, with cooler temperatures at times and heavy rainfall. There can be significant fluctuations in temperature and precipitation between seasons. Winters in the UK are cold and wet, with Scotland and northern England being particularly cold. In the spring it often rains, sometimes there is a lot of wind. Summers are mild and sometimes warmer, but precipitation can also be expected between June and August. It gets cooler in the fall. In the United Kingdom, cold polar air from the north, warm tropical air from the south, and moist air from the Atlantic Ocean combine to form areas of rainy low pressure, which is the reason for the heavy rainfall in the United Kingdom. In addition, the location on the edge of the Gulf Stream contributes to this.

