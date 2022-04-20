Assange’s extradition to the United States has been officially approved by a British court.

A British court on Wednesday formally approved the extradition of Julian Assange to the United States, ending years of legal wrangling.

A British court on Wednesday formally approved the extradition of Julian Assange to the United States, ending years of legal wrangling. The extradition order was issued by Westminster Magistrates Court but must be approved by Home Secretary Priti Patel. Australian Assange, 50, faces a life sentence in the United States for publishing classified documents on the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

If Patel agrees, Assange’s lawyers have said they will appeal Patel’s decision, as well as other aspects of the lawsuit.

The UK Supreme Court ruled in mid-March that Assange’s extradition complaint should not be considered. According to the court, the request “does not raise any contentious legal issues.” Then Assange’s legal team announced the start of a new appeal process.

Assange is accused of espionage in the United States for posting hundreds of thousands of classified documents about the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan on the WikiLeaks disclosure platform. Newspapers revealed shocking details of US operations in these countries, including civilian deaths and prisoner abuse.

Assange faces up to 175 years in prison if convicted in the United States. The measure was repeatedly criticized by the 50-year-old and his supporters as being politically motivated.

France Press agency

