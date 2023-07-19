Dispute over a letter from former Wirecard boss Marsalek | News | Present

He is still on the run, but former CEO Jan Marsalek reports to the court with a letter. (Photo: Shutterstock/Nico)



In the criminal proceedings surrounding the €1 billion bankruptcy of payment processor Wirecard, a letter from former board member Jan Marsalek caused heated debates. The meeting was also postponed for a short time.

While defenders of accused former CEO Marcus Braun have demanded that the previously unpublished letter to the criminal court at the Munich Regional Court be read, Judge Markus Vodisch has refused for the time being.

Brown’s attorneys, Alfred Dierlam and Nico Ferning, protested that Marsalek’s letter contained key information about Brown’s acquittal. “Do you want to hide the letter in the drawer?” Deirlam exclaimed. This culminated in heated arguments lasting minutes between the lawyers and the judge and prosecutor Inga Lemmers, whereupon Vodis interrupted the hearing and left the room with the other judges. A few minutes later, Fodish resumed the hearing and said he would give Brown’s attorney the floor later that day to bring forward a motion to gather evidence.

Marsalk went into hiding three years ago when Wirecard collapsed and he became an internationally wanted person. He was considered the leading brain at Wirecard and was responsible for the Asian business there. The attorney general accuses Brown and two co-defendants of widespread accounting fraud and fraud. In accordance with this, the directors are said to have invented billions in revenue from so-called third-party partners in order to set the group in check. The prosecutor’s office is relying on information from accused former principal Oliver Bellenhouse, who is considered a key witness. On the other hand, Brown and his lawyers stated that the money was there and it was hidden behind Brown’s back.

A few weeks ago, Marsalek’s lawyer wrote to the court on behalf of his client, several people familiar with the letter told the Reuters news agency. In it, Marsalek explained that the third-party company existed and that Bellenhaus was not telling the truth on several points.