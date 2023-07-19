China plans to launch reusable spacecraft by 2027

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.Photo: Cornerstone

China plans to send its first reusable spacecraft into space within the next five years. Hong Kong’s South China Morning Post reported Wednesday that the spacecraft is comparable to the latest generation of US ships such as the SpaceX Dragon V2.

The Chinese spacecraft, which has yet to be named, is said to be larger and twice as heavy as the Dragon V2. The government newspaper “Guangzhou Daily” quoted the deputy chief engineer of the Chinese space program, Yang Liwei, as saying on Monday that it should be able to carry up to seven astronauts and be launched between 2027 and 2028. Accordingly, it should also be used The spacecraft in the manned landing on the moon by the Chinese. China wants to send astronauts to the moon by 2030. (yam / sda / dpa)