Sustainability is a foreign word to the British

UK business travelers prioritize cost and convenience over the environment when booking travel, according to a recent study commissioned by payments specialist Empurse. Only one in six respondents described sustainability as a top priority when planning a trip.

It’s just the opposite in Germany: nine out of 10 business travelers don’t want to travel at the expense of the environment. K An international study It shows that they are alone at the top, while the British are in the middle.

In contrast, 31% of UK respondents mentioned costs, 27% convenience, and 21% loyalty and rewards programmes. Only 26 percent of employees said they would proactively travel less to reduce their carbon footprint. However, 71% said their employer should do more to enable sustainable travel, and 76% also agreed that they would choose a more sustainable mode of transport if there were financial incentives or sustainability programmes.

According to the report, 38% of companies said they are investing more in sustainability, while 71% currently have a formal sustainability policy or guideline in place. However, only 37% of these companies actively apply these policies when booking and approving travel expenses.

In addition, 43% of companies are considering introducing initiatives and incentives (such as travel budget incentives, commuting programs to work and distance learning) to encourage sustainable travel, while 25% of companies do not have a sustainable travel policy and 6% do not plan to introduce one. .

According to Emburse, employee demand for sustainable travel incentives has increased 19% since 2021, the year the last sustainability survey was conducted. The 2021 data also shows that one in nine employers (11%) cite sustainability as an important factor in business travel.

The study, conducted by Census Worldwide in May, included 1,003 workers and 254 employers.

(business travel advice)