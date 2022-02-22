90 Plus | James faces a quick end in Qatar: ‘I hope to go back to Europe’

other countries…

news | James Rodriguez joined Qatari club Al Rayyan only in September. Now he is already thinking of leaving.

James Rodriguez “would like to go somewhere else”

Nine matches in which he contributed three goals and denied four assists James Rodriguez (30) in favor of Al-Rayyan Club. Not many appearances should be added, despite the contract until June 30, 2024. “How long in Qatar? I don’t know, you don’t know what’s going to happen. “But I’d like to go somewhere else,” said the Colombian. On the live broadcast portal “Twitch” (via “Olé”).

The attacking midfielder could imagine clashes on several continents, expressing his preference: “I’d like to go back to Europe, why not. I have what it takes, I’m working to a rhythm and I’ll wait and see what happens.”

James also considers that United States of America: “I like it very much, but there is still time for that.” However, he will still wear the Al Rayyan shirt until the next transfer window, and he will do so with ambition: “We did not do well in the league, but we do well in the cup, and the goal is to win it. At least I am playing, I am in a good mood.”

More information about international football