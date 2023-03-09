Here Adam Ondra rocks 8B

This article has been translated automatically. It may contain errors or false information. If you have any doubts, please read the original version in German. This article is the result of machine translation. Puede contains errors and false information. En caso de dudas, please consult the original at Alemán.

Sheffield is the center of climbing in the UK. Legends like Jerry Moffat or Ben Moon have left their mark on the surrounding climbing areas. It is this exact experimental piece that Adam Ondra used in his homage to the 1990s climbing film The Real Thing.

It’s a meeting of preferences when Jerry Moffat, Ben Moon and Adam Ondra meet. While Moffat and Moon wrote climbing history in the ’90s and East, the Czech climbing expert has shaped climbing like never before two decades later. During his trip to the UK, Adam Ondra visited their historic experimental pieces with Gerry Moffat and Ben Moon – and of course, not without lending a hand himself.

Back to the real thing: loyalty

The real thing: the original

Credits: cover photo Adam Ondra