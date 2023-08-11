Rami Malek has been spotted closely with The Crown star

Rumors have been building for a few weeks now: Are Rami Malek and Emma Corinne a couple? British media is now reporting that the two were seen closely at a restaurant.

What’s going on between Oscar winner Rami Malek and “The Crown” star Emma Korine? After rumors have been circulating for the past few weeks now British tabloid newspaper “The Sun” A new paparazzi snap shows the couple together. According to insiders, the two have been on a series of dates and were spotted kissing at a restaurant and holding hands while out for a walk.

A table neighbor at the expensive Buoy and Oyster restaurant in the British seaside town of Margate reports that Malik and Corinne were discreet and politely declined photo requests from fans. However, the two were “passionate” and would constantly look into each other’s eyes. “They kissed and they didn’t seem to mind anyone seeing them,” said the witness. The two are “completely infatuated with each other” and have shown no interest in anyone else.

Rami Malek recently separated from Lucy Boynton

Rami Malek, who already lives in the United States and broke up a few weeks ago with his “Bohemian Rhapsody” co-star Lucy Boynton after five years of relationship, has been in Great Britain for some time. He is said to have attended a Bruce Springsteen concert in London in early July.

Born in Great Britain, Emma Korine got her big break as Princess Diana in the Netflix series, The Crown. Korine identifies as non-binary or gender fluid and claims the gender-neutral pronouns “they/they” in his native language. In an interview with American Vogue, Corinne explained that only close friends use the feminine singular “she”.

