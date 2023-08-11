New strikes have been announced at London Gatwick Airport

More than 45,000 passengers have to put up with restrictions: Several strike phases on hold again at Gatwick Airport.

Several ground handling companies at London Gatwick Airport (LGW) have been campaigning for adequate compensation for weeks. In this context, the union promised “Unite the Union” (in short: unite) with two stages of the strike. However, the two strikes were averted at the last second due to the employers’ better offers. But not all companies offered their employees better conditions, according to reports Business travelersAs a result, there have now been several strikes again this month.

First strike: 216 flights affected

Strikes at Gatwick Airport, one of the busiest airports in the UK, are expected to resume this month. The Unite union has confirmed that more than 230 workers at Red Handling, a ground handling company, as well as employees at Wilson James, which manages passenger support at the airport, will take part in the planned strikes.

The team of Red Handling and Wilson James is on strike

Red Handling handles ground handling services for airlines such as Norse Atlantic, Saudi Arabian Airlines, Delta Air Lines and TAP Air Portugal. Red Handling employees are first-timers from Friday 18th August to Monday 21st August Put the work. This four-day strike is likely to affect a total of 216 flights and 45,000 passengers. The second strike phase of the red action will take place on the Bank’s weekend Friday 25th August to Monday 28th Augusttake place.

hits at the same time

Wilson James’ staff would also be out of work, some at different times. Here is the first hit Friday 18th August to Sunday 20th August take place. If there is no improved salary offer by then, it will be the second stage of the strike Tuesday 22nd August to Thursday 24th August outlet. According to Unite General Secretary Sharon Graham, now is the time to act:

Red Handling and Wilson James need to wake up and smell the coffee, the other airport employers are willing to pay the going rate and there’s no excuse not to do the same. There is no way our members will accept a pay cut on real terms and pay for poverty. Sharon Graham, General Secretary of Unite the Union

This latest development followed the cancellation of strikes in July and early August, when four companies – DHL, GGS, ASC and Menzies – called off their planned eight-day strike over improved pay offers. Gatwick Airport and the parties involved are now keen to strike a deal to fend off the coming late summer strikes and minimize the impact on flight operations and passengers.

Conclusion on the planned strikes at Gatwick Airport

Gatwick Airport faces another challenge as strikes threaten again over pay discrepancies. Unite confirmed that Red Handling and Wilson James workers would take part in the planned strikes. Disputes over wages could significantly disrupt airline operations – more than 45,000 passengers are expected to be affected in the first phase of the strike.