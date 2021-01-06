entertainment

JoJo Siwa responded to the backgammon controversy saying that she “had no idea” about the “inappropriate” content.

The 17-year-old singer and Internet sensation posted a song Video On her social media accounts Monday night explaining that she “has no idea” what kinds of questions are included on the playing cards, because “when companies make these games, they don’t run every aspect of my side.”

The Nickelodeon-branded game – which is marketed to children 6 and over, according to the box – includes playing cards in the “truth or dare” category with questions such as, “Have you ever been out of the house without underwear? (A dress Swimming does not count) “and” Have you ever been arrested? “

After parents started voicing their concerns about the game on social media, JoJo spoke to assure her fans that she was “really upset” about the game’s content and was working on removing it from stores.

JoJo said in the video, “Over the weekend, it was brought to my attention by fans and followers on TikTok that my name and picture were being used to promote this game which contains some really inappropriate content.” “When I first saw this, I was really, really, really upset at how big these questions were, so I caught Nickelodeon’s attention right away and since then they’ve been working to stop production of this game and also pull it off the shelves wherever it’s sold.”

“I hope you all know that I would never have agreed or agreed to be associated with this game if I had seen these cards before they started selling them,” added Jojo.

Heather Watson, the mother who bought the game for her little daughter for Christmas, shared photos of the controversial playing cards In a Facebook post on Friday, Saying that the game “belongs in the trash.”
After JoJo’s response Monday, Watson released the Video On TikTok with her daughter she thanked the teen star for “caring about this,” adding that the response “made her (her daughter) her day.”

Nickelodeon and Spin Master, the makers of the game, released a joint statement to CNN Monday confirming the game was being pulled from the shelves.

READ  Tony Rice, bluegrass legend, is dead at the age of 69

“We respect and value JoJo Siwa’s relationship with her fans and take the concerns raised about JoJo’s Juice seriously,” read the statement. “This toy is no longer manufactured and we have asked retailers to pull any leftover product from their shelves.”

