Power outages Sempach a. Currently downloaded on 08/24/2023: Did the electricity go out? Now you can

Malfunctions and maintenance in Sempach a. within the stream

As reported by the portal Störsauskunft.de, Simbach prof. Currently download disturbance. The relevant electricity supplier Bayernwerk Netz GmbH has been informed. On average, residents of Bavaria have to live without electricity for about 9 minutes over the course of a year. Power outages are by no means the norm, not even in Sempach a. bar. In most cases, so-called low voltage disorders are recorded, which affect only one or a few families. In the following overview you will find all information about crash reports in the region.

The following disturbances are currently on August 24, 2023 in Simbach a. descended before

A temporary incident in the power grid of the supply area of ​​Bayernwerk Netz GmbH is currently being worked on. Region PAN 57, Endsfelden (within a radius of about 1 km) in Simbach, Simbach a. N (Zip Code 84359, Rotal N District) This issue has been affected since 09:43 today, and it is estimated that the issue will be resolved by approximately 16:40. Unfortunately, the network operator did not announce any other information. No outages have been reported by users so far.

(As of: 08/24/2023 at 4:49 PM)

Power failure in Sempach a. Report Inn: This is how you contact the responsible network operator

If affected by a power outage, keep calm and check if one of the fuses in the fuse box has blown due to overload, for example. Do not immediately report a power outage to the police or fire brigade rescue co-ordination centers, as most of the time it is not an emergency. So the correct address is your energy supplier.

Here you will find the contact details of your contact person at Bayernwerk Netz.

Blackout check: How to prepare optimally

Power outages can occur at any time and result in prolonged power outages. So it is important to take precautions to prepare for such a situation.

One option is to stockpile emergency supplies of food, water and medicine to be self-sufficient for several days. Emergency lighting and a battery-powered radio can also be useful. You are also advised to find out and follow the local authorities’ emergency plans. If possible, one should also consider alternative energy sources such as solar or wind energy. It is also important to charge electronic devices such as computers and cell phones before the power goes out. Power banks and UPS help in emergency situations. In the event of a power outage, one should remain calm and follow the instructions of the authorities. With a few simple precautions, you can prepare for blackouts and minimize the impact.

Blackouts: states and federal states in comparison

Outages in the power grid happen from time to time, even if they are mostly regional and only temporary. And in Germany, a lot of efforts are being made to ensure an uninterrupted power supply. Statistically speaking, German households have to live without electricity for an average of less than 20 minutes per year. In the UK it is already more than an hour per year, and in some European countries like Poland or Italy it is more than 3 hours.

A comparison of federal states by the Federal Grid Agency shows that the main figures for outages range from 9 to 19 minutes. Rhineland-Palatinate (about 19 minutes annually) and Brandenburg (about 17 minutes) top the list, followed closely by Saxony-Anhalt (16 minutes). On the other hand, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Hesse, Bavaria, Berlin and Schleswig-Holstein suffer the least blackouts (about 9 minutes each).

