Power outages Neunkirchen prof. Brand currently on 08/24/2023: Here there is a power outage

Thursday morning in Neunkirchen a. Fire in zip code 91077 area, blackout occurs. All reports of power outages in Neunkirchen a. The brand today and what you can do now, read here on news.de

Power grid operators are constantly working to ensure the proper functioning of the power grid. Photo: Adobe Stock/3asyl60lf

Malfunctions and maintenance in Neunkirchen a. current brand

On average, residents of Bavaria have to live without electricity for about 9 minutes over the course of a year. Power outages are never the norm, not even in Neunkirchen a. fire. In most cases, LV disturbances are recorded affecting only one or a few households. For Neunkirchen A. Brand Störsauskunft.de portal is currently listing an error for which the network operator Bayernwerk Netz GmbH is responsible. In the following overview you will find all information about crash reports in the region.

The following disturbances are currently taking place on August 24, 2023 in Neunkirchen a. shot before

Consumers in the area have been affected by the power outage since 11:47 a.m. today Dorfstraße (within a radius of about 1 km) in Grossenbuch, Neunkirchen a.Brand, Neunkirchen a. Brand (postal code 91077, district of Forchheim). Potential failures so far have been locally limited. The responsible electricity grid operator, Bayernwerk Netz GmbH, did not provide any further details. In this context, there may be restrictions on those affected, but there is no information about the expected end of the work.

(As of: 08/24/2023, 9:30 PM)

Tired of relying on your electricity supplier? Get now a €100 voucher for your balcony power station with the code #SONNE100

Power outages in Neunkirchen a. Reporting a fire: Who do I contact in the event of a power outage?

It should be clear beforehand that a power outage is not an emergency. Only call the police or fire brigade emergency numbers in case of an emergency. Instead, first try to see if the problem is only in your apartment, eg because one of the fuses in your fuse box has blown. If not, go to your energy company’s Incident Reporting page and report the incident there.

Here you can access a crash report from the responsible network operator Bayernwerk Netz.

future electricity grid

Germany’s electricity grid is one of the largest and most modern in the world and plays an important role in the transition to renewable energies. The Federal Ministry of Economy is working to make the electricity grid suitable for the energy transition. This includes a needs-based expansion of the electricity grid and continuous adaptation to the requirements of the energy transition. Electric mobility also imposes new demands on the electricity grid. Distribution networks must become “smart” in order to be able to cover the growing demand for electricity. The German Energy Agency (Dena) is working on concepts for the future electricity grid. The aim is to make the electricity grid more flexible and efficient and to facilitate the integration of renewable energies. The energy grid is the backbone of a successful energy transition and is constantly evolving to meet the growing demands.

Blackouts: states and federal states in comparison

Outages in the power grid happen from time to time, even if they are mostly regional and only temporary. And in Germany, a lot of efforts are being made to ensure an uninterrupted power supply. Statistically speaking, German households have to live without electricity for an average of less than 20 minutes per year. In the UK it is already more than an hour per year, and in some European countries like Poland or Italy it is more than 3 hours.

A comparison of federal states by the Federal Grid Agency shows that the main figures for outages range from 9 to 19 minutes. Rhineland-Palatinate (about 19 minutes annually) and Brandenburg (about 17 minutes) top the list, followed closely by Saxony-Anhalt (16 minutes). On the other hand, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Hesse, Bavaria, Berlin and Schleswig-Holstein suffer the least blackouts (about 9 minutes each).

More on the topic: Is it possible for large-scale blackouts in Germany in winter?

He follows news.de already in Facebook And Youtube? Here, you’ll find all the latest news, latest videos, great contests, and a direct line to the editorial team.

+++ Editorial note: This text has been generated on the basis of existing data with the help of artificial intelligence. If you have any comments or questions, please contact [email protected]. +++

Rouge/news.de