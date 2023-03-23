Berlin with 142 destinations on the 2023 summer tour schedule

With the onset of daylight savings time, the summer flight schedule begins at Berlin Brandenburg Airport on Sunday, March 26. 142 destinations will be directly connected to the capital region from the end of March to the end of October. Compared to 2022, the new flight program will fly directly from BER to Djerba in Tunisia by Nouvelair, Billund in Denmark by Ryanair, Graz in Austria by Eurowings, Verona in Italy and Lyon in France by Volotea. Another connection to the USA will begin in May with a non-stop flight to Washington, D.C. During the summer months, 64 airlines will be able to reach 49 countries without changing flights from BER.

With the increase in frequencies to popular destinations and the addition of new offers in European and intercontinental traffic to the flight schedule, the attractiveness of the BER traffic site increases. In May, the focus is on westbound connections with the USA: On May 26, United Airlines will begin a direct metropolitan area-to-capital area connection between BER and Washington/Dulles. On the same day, Delta Airlines began service to New York JFK. Starting at the end of May, three airlines will be heading to the Big Apple: NORSE Atlantic Airways, United Airlines, and Delta Air Lines. After the United States, intercontinental connections to Egypt (Hurghada, Cairo, Marsa Alam, Sharm el-Sheikh), Qatar (Doha), Tunisia (Tunis, Monastir, Djerba) and Singapore are the most popular in the summer. In addition, Hainan Airlines will continue to increase its direct flights to Beijing. A second weekly flight to the Chinese capital is scheduled to begin in April.

Also in Europe, there are additional connections and attractive new destinations for cultural trips, city trips or the sea in the summer schedule. Eurowings will fly to 30 destinations in the summer. These include, for example, the Mediterranean destinations of Ibiza, Nice and Alicante in the south, as well as Gothenburg, Helsinki and Copenhagen in the north. FLYONE airline plans eastbound flights to the capital of the Republic of Moldova, Chişinău, from mid-May. In addition, Ryanair will also provide the connection with Banja Luka, which was launched in the winter season, in the 2023 summer flight schedule. The Serbian city of Belgrade is a new destination for Wizz Air. The Hungarian airline is also adding a connection to Iași in Romania. The most popular are flights within Europe to southern European countries such as Spain, Turkey, Italy and France, as well as to the UK.

(Red/Berlin airports)