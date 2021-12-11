A new challenge in the United States

DEBUT IN DAYTONA Fabio Scherer put his skills to the test at this year’s FIA World Endurance Championship. In the 2022 season, he will partly compete with a top team in the US Endurance Cup.

The Swiss, now classified as a gold driver, will race the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup with Anders Fjordbach and Dennis Andersen at the Oreca 07 LMP2 for the Danish High Class Racing team. This includes 24 hours in Daytona, 12 hours from Sebring, 6 hours from Watkins Glen and 10 hours from Petit Le Mans at Atlanta Road.

New Territory in the United States of America

Racing in the US will be a new challenge for Engelberger. With his recent successes in the World Endurance Championship – two LMP2 victories in five he started with United Autosports – he has developed the tools to enter Class One in US sports car racing.

Fabio Scherer: “I am looking forward to this new challenge. It will definitely be exciting, especially when I think of the many old school trails. In fact, I’ve never been to the US before. So it will all be new to me!”

Daytona premiere

The season for Fabio Scherer and his new team starts with “Roar Before 24” from January 21-23, 2022. These are the official tests for all the teams that will race for 24 hours a week later.

Fabio Scherer: “High Class Racing has an amazing record to show. We are all looking forward to the first few laps at Daytona, where they did well last year. As I have gone from silver to gold, it will be a new challenge for me to lead the team in This new adventure.

Details of Fabio Scherer’s additional racing program will follow in the new year.

