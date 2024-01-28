Possible impeachment: American Republicans want to expel the Minister of Homeland Security from his position

Donald Trump, Republican presidential candidate and former President of the United States of America, speaks at a pre-election event. Matt Rourke/AP/Keystone

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is an enemy of many Republicans in the United States. The party is now moving forward with a possible impeachment process. However, success is considered unlikely.

US Republicans want to remove Democratic Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas from his post and formalize their allegations on Sunday.

Impeaching Trump in an election year would draw more attention to the issue of immigration and border security. Mayorkas is an enemy of many Republicans

US Republicans are moving forward with possible impeachment proceedings against Democratic Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. The House Homeland Security Committee formalized its allegations against the minister on Sunday. Regarding immigration and border security, they accuse him of “deliberately and systematically” refusing to abide by the law. Additionally, Mayorkas “intentionally provided false information.” The Republican-controlled committee wants to vote on the text on Tuesday.

The next step will be a vote in the House, where Republicans have a slim majority. Parliamentary Chamber Speaker Mike Johnson said he was holding a quick vote. The other chamber of Congress, the Senate, will then have to decide whether to remove the secretary from office. The Democrats, led by US President Joe Biden, enjoy a small majority there.

It is therefore unlikely that Mayorkas will eventually be removed from office. However, impeachment in an election year would draw more attention to the issue of immigration and border security. Mayorkas is an enemy of many Republicans who accuse Democrats under Biden of losing control over protecting the southern border of the United States.

Former US President Donald Trump, who wants to return to the White House in the November elections, violently attacked Biden again during his appearance in Las Vegas. He added: “Instead of fighting the states at the border, I will use all the resources and powers available to the President to defend the United States of America against this terrible invasion that is taking place.”

Biden, who also wants to run again, is under increasing pressure over the issue. On the one hand, his opponents are ahead of him in the election campaign. On the other hand, Republicans in Congress are blocking further US aid to Ukraine, which is under attack from Russia, in the dispute over a tougher asylum policy.

So Biden recently changed his tune on this topic. He promised to “close the border if it is crowded” if Congress approves a similar bipartisan agreement. Trump wants to prevent such an agreement, to which aid to Ukraine is also linked. Biden could see the immigration deal as an election-year success.

