Zelensky no longer insists on Ukraine’s membership in NATO

According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, he no longer insists on his country joining NATO.

President of Ukraine Zelensky – Presidency of Ukraine / AFP / Archives ad The basics in brief Ukraine no longer insists on joining NATO.

President Zelensky does not want to “beg” to join.

He is also ready to hold talks on the Luhansk and Donetsk regions. According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine is no longer pushing for NATO membership. The Ukrainian president is ready to hold talks on the status of the breakaway regions. He softened his stance on this question “some time ago”. This is because NATO is apparently not ready to “accept Ukraine”. Zelensky said in an interview broadcast on ABC on Monday evening. As a further concession to Moscow, he agreed to a “compromise” on the status of the breakaway regions of Luhansk and Donetsk. Ukraine had hoped to join NATO According to Russia One of the main reasons for the invasion. Kremlin-President Vladimir Putin He calls for a “neutral” status for Ukraine. Moscow says it feels threatened by NATO’s eastward expansion. Ukraine should not beg for entry «The alliance has afraid Especially what is controversial, and before the confrontation with Russia, “Zelensky lamented in an ABC interview. He does not want to be a head of state who is “on its knees” “begging” for such accession. Shortly before the invasion of Ukraine, Russia recognized the “people’s republics” of Luhansk and Donetsk, proclaimed by pro-Russian rebels. Putin demands Kyiv recognize their independence. Zelensky said he was there too I am ready to talk about this. “I’m talking about security guarantees,” he said. When it comes to “these temporarily occupied areas,” “we can discuss and find a compromise on the future of these areas.” “What I care about is how they do it people in these areas He will live and want to be part of Ukraine.” Zelensky added that this question “is more complex than simply recognizing these regions.” Dialogue with Putin is required for him Government Rejection of “ultimatums”, stressed the Ukrainian president. he called Kremlin– President Putin to start a dialogue “instead of living in a bubble,” he said. Zelensky called the French president again on Tuesday Emmanuel Macron. They discussed humanitarian issues, safety of nuclear power plants in Ukraine and talks between Kyiv and Moscow. This was announced by the Elysee Palace. Macron and Zelensky have called each other several times in the past few days. The French president also had several phone calls with Putin.

