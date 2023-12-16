Peruvian citizens can enter the country without a visa »latinapress news

December 17, 2023

December 16, 2023

The UK will no longer require visas for Peruvian citizens. The British Ambassador to Peru, Gavin Cook, announced on social media that the authorities of the region, which consists of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, will allow the entry of Peruvians for short stays and tourism, as of November 9. According to Cook, Peruvian tourists can enter the UK without a visa for up to six months, during which they can visit museums, castles and universities, among other things. “As of November 9, Peruvians no longer need a visa for stays of less than 6 months. More cultural, commercial and academic doors will be opened, bringing you closer to the British Museum, Anfield, Edinburgh Castle and much more,” the British Ambassador to Peru said.

The Peruvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs also welcomed the information, noting that this new phase of migration exchanges – which begins in exactly three weeks – will allow increased trade and investment between the two countries. “Good news! The UK has announced that it will waive short-stay visa requirements for Peruvian citizens visiting the country from 9 November 2022, which will help boost trade and investment opportunities,” she said. The UK’s decision to lift visa requirements for Peruvian citizens is part of a wider process of opening up. On other countries in the region, such as Peru, Colombia, and Guyana, which have benefited from this in recent days.

Ambassador Gavin Cook provided information about the requirements Peruvian citizens must meet to visit and sightsee in the UK, now that they are no longer required to present a visa. He stressed that “the only requirement is a valid passport for the duration of your stay (…) and once you arrive in the United Kingdom, you do not have to do anything.” The four countries that can be visited for tourism or business purposes from November 9 are England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales. Southern Ireland, which gained independence in 1992, is not included.

