United States – Trump after acquittal: Our movement has only started now

Trump said in a statement on Saturday that he looks forward to “an amazing journey together to achieve American size for our entire people.”

“Our historical, patriotic and beautiful movement to make America great again has only just begun,” the Republican said. “There was no such thing!” Trump thanked the Republican senators for their acquittal. He said the Democrats tried to undermine the rule of law.

After the Senate acquitted the former US president, Democratic majority leader Chuck Schumer harshly criticized his fellow Republicans, “January 6th will be a day of shame in the history of the United States of America. Donald Trump’s failure to convict him will lead to a setback in US Senate history of shame,” Schumer said On Saturday, in reference to the Capitol storm just six weeks ago.

Schumer said that instigating the attack on Congress was “the most despicable act a president has ever committed.” However, the majority of Republicans could not muster the courage to condemn this act. “My fellow Americans, remember that day, January 6th, forever. The last terrible legacy of the 45th President of the United States – and the worst, without a doubt.”

(AWP)