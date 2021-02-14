McConnell: Trump is the moral bearer – politics

Republican Senator Trump has been accusing his supporters of lying for weeks – but he still votes innocence. Democrat Schumer talks about a day of shame.

Former President Donald Trump is morally responsible for his supporters’ storming of the Capitol, according to Republican Minority Leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell. Trump instigated it for weeks with lies about his alleged election victory. He “orchestrated” the break-in and “disgraced” his duties as president. However, McConnell voted against Trump’s impeachment indictment because he believes the process is unconstitutional after the end of the Trump term.

The leader of the Democratic Senate, Chuck Schumer, has harshly criticized his colleagues for acquitting Trump. On Saturday, Schumer said, “The sixth of January will be a day of shame in the history of the United States of America. It will record the failure to condemn Donald Trump in the history of the US Senate as a disgrace,” referring to this. Capitol storm six weeks ago.

Schumer said that instigating the attack on Congress was “the most despicable act a president has ever committed.” However, the majority of Republicans could not muster the courage to condemn this act. “My fellow Americans, remember that day, January 6th, forever. The last terrible legacy of the 45th President of the United States – and the worst, without a doubt.”

The Senate had earlier acquitted the former US president in the impeachment measures. A majority of 57 senators voted in favor of the conviction, including 50 Democratic senators and seven Republicans. But this was not enough to convict. This required a two-thirds majority of 67 votes. The accusation leveled against the former president was “incitement to riot”. Democrats accused Trump of pitting his supporters until they moved to the Capitol and forcibly entered the building. Five people, including a police officer, died during the riots on January 6.