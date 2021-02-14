The premium e-bike and new bike protection is particularly suitable for high-end riders

The deal includes everything you need to protect your expensive e-bike

Anyone who owns a quality e-bike wants to stay comfortable on the road for as long as possible. This is a good Idea Excellent protection for e-bikes and bicycles It was also recently introduced by Insurance Hero GmbH from Hamburg. You can buy under the brand for a relatively low annual fee a necklace All-in-one carefree protection by your side with almost all the things that can’t be beat.

Tariffs are specially developed for high-quality commuters and bikes and offer practical services for a single person An insured amount between 1,000 euros and 15,000 euros. The protection is not limited to Germany or Europe, but it applies worldwide and around the clock. Here is an overview of the most important services:

Insured flexible amount

Theft protection applies at home and on the go, including bicycle accessories up to € 1,000

Intentional sabotage, accidents, falls, improper handling, operating errors, humidity, fire, lightning, storms, hail, floods, etc.and any electronic faults are also secured.

Wear on the e-bike and battery, such as loss of performance, is also insured (up to 36 months after purchase)

Complete assistance in case of breakdowns and accidents in the European Union, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Norway and the United Kingdom

Also applies to used e-bikes up to 36 months old

No excess

It can be canceled daily

Holden.de insurance also covers damage that occurs when people use the insured pedal or bike on loan, but of course not in a commercial use scenario. Insured persons can also participate in bike races and in preparations for them and are covered with excellent e-bike and bicycle protection (but not also on a commercial basis).

Anyone who takes vacation trips in the field of cover letter application benefits from full service and you don’t have to worry about anything in case of a claim. Wear and damage are also fully covered for the first three years after purchase, and this also applies to used or commercially used bikes and e-bikes. However, the latter should be no more than three years old.

In the event of theft, both the pedal or the bike itself and the accessories that came to it are also locked Up to 1,000 euros. The e-bike must be secured to a stable body with a high-quality padlock outside and on the go. There is no need to lock the brace in rooms that are exclusively used by the user.

Holden.de makers announce that Get insurance in just three minutes Maybe. The Hamburg team will also be happy to terminate a potential initial contract with another insurance company. The premium protection for the e-bike and the bike can go to a bonus From 70 euros Completed.

This alone is very cheap compared to the services. But who is our symbol ELKT4 Can indicate in conclusion permanent Save a monthly fee and then just pay 64,16 euros. This is equivalent to one Save 8.33%Which will remain in effect until the end of the contract.

All additional information is now available on the Holden.de website.