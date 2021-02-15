Opatija and Galešnjak are on Forbes’ list of the most romantic destinations for Valentine’s Day

The influential American magazine on Valentine’s Day Forbes The list has been published 16 romantic destinations in EuropeIna Rodin, director of the Croatian National Tourism Association in the United States, said that they include two Croatian travel destinations, Opatija and Jalisengak Island.

Opatija is presented as a modern beachfront resort and jewel of the Kvarner region, whose tourist traditions date back to the 19th century. Unique villas and hotels in Opatija are surrounded by beautiful gardens, parks and the sea, as well as a famous chocolate production facility. On the other hand, for a tour of Galešnjak Island, it is suggested to explore this heart-shaped island by boat or plane with panoramic views of Zadar and the Kornati archipelago.

This is a selection of the most romantic destinations for Valentine’s Day, compiled by Best European Destination (EBD). In addition to two Croatian travel destinations, the list includes the Portuguese island of Porto Santo and Spisnik in Slovenia, Italian Burano and Dinard in Brittany, Oia in Greek Santorini, Mijas in Andalusia, Polo in Cornwall, England, Lake Como in Italy, the Algarve in Portugal, and Saint Stephen in the mountain Lions, Danzig and Sopot in Poland, Russia in Switzerland, and Rothenburg ob der Tauber in Germany and their translation into Crete.