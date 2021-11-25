The United States looks forward to cooperating with the new federal government

A State Department spokesperson said the United States viewed Germany as a reliable ally and looked forward to “working with the new German government to achieve our goals.”
The basics in brief
- After the Social Democrats, the Greens, and the FDP agreed on a coalition agreement, the United States is looking forward to future cooperation with the new federal government.
“We look forward to working with the new German government on our goals of revitalizing the Transatlantic Partnership, enhancing cooperation with our NATO allies and increasing the ambitions of our relations with the European Union,” a US State Department spokesperson said. “We assume that relations between the United States and Germany will continue to be incredibly close and successful in the future.”
Two months after the federal elections, the Social Democrats, the Greens and the Free Democratic Party concluded their coalition negotiations, thus laying the groundwork for the first traffic light federal government. A State Department spokesman said Germany was one of the United States’ most trusted allies. “Our relations are built on shared values such as freedom, democracy, human rights and the rule of law.”
The alliance agreement under the title “Bilateral and Regional Relationships” states: “The transatlantic partnership and friendship with the United States is an essential pillar of our international work. We call for the renewal and dynamism of the transatlantic relationship with the United States and Canada, which we want to form on a European basis.”
“Award-winning music trailblazer. Gamer. Lifelong alcohol enthusiast. Thinker. Passionate analyst.”