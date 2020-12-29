Lin Chi: Chinese billionaire and founder of Yoozoo dies after being suspected of being poisoned

Yoozoo Corporation’s Board of Directors issued a statement on December 26 confirming the death of founder and chairman Lin Qi.

“Members of the Board of Directors, supervisors, senior management and all employees of the company express their deepest condolences on the death of Mr. Lin Zhi,” the statement said.

Lin’s colleague – a 39-year-old man surnamed Xu – was detained in Shanghai, where authorities said in a statement that they were first alerted to a suspected case of poisoning on December 17.

Police said Shaw is “suspected of committing a major crime”.