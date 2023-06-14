Park Beyond: Great competition with Movie Park Germany

Attention theme park fans! To celebrate the release of the theme park simulation game Park Beyond on June 16, Bandai Namco Germany and Movie Park Germany are teaming up for an extraordinary promotion.

Starting June 16, theme park fans can release Park Beyond on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S and create their dream parks thanks to the modular building system. And this is exactly the innovation that Bandai Namco aims for and wants to reward with great competition.

The publisher’s collaboration with a real-life amusement park, Movie Park Germany. This is neither more nor less than Germany’s largest movie and entertainment park with more than 40 attractions, roller coasters and shows in seven themed areas,

You have until September 30th to post your coolest Park Beyond creation using the social media hashtag #MovieParkBeyond To provide.

Each entry will then be judged by a dedicated jury consisting of gaming expert and journalist Felix Reck (Gameswelt – yes, exactly, we have Felix), theme park enthusiast and content creator Dennis Brokop (Ride Review), and the Movie Park Germany Nowok team and Charleen Gedanitz and Manuel Prossotowicz as well as Producer Marco Huppertz and Creative Director Johannes Reithmann from Limbic Entertainment Development studio.

Great prizes, such as an exclusive hour-long roller coaster ride for the winner and up to 20 friends, plus tickets, await the judging panel in the Thrill, Theming and Mass Concept categories. As an added bonus, retail edition purchasers will also find a discount code for up to 40% discount tickets for Movie Park Germany in the 2023 and 2024 seasons in the Park Beyond package.

All prices, information and conditions for participation in the competition, as well as daily discounted tickets, are available at The official website of the event.