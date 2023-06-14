Redfall: The first patch is not yet in the future

Image: Microsoft

A huge patch for Redfall that fixes a number of bugs. The vampire shooter doesn’t improve beyond the 32GB package, but it shouldn’t be the only update. However, what to expect in the future is still not clear and not much has changed. A clear perspective is still missing.

“We know we still have work to do and we want to get as much of it done as quickly as possibleWith this announcement, Arkane is providing the patch notes for Update 1.1. The frequency of opponents, the combat power of vampires, the artificial intelligence of undead and the quality of graphics are mentioned as important areas for improvement.

It must be publishedOnly the first patch“and chain”gradualProvide bug fixes. Arkane leaves it open whether Redfall is just getting bug patches or whether gameplay is also given new cell processing. At least a 60fps mode for Xbox Series consoles is yet to come, but it’s not part of the recent improvements .

For now, silence is golden

More information on upcoming patches will be made available through the usual channels as soon as they become available. Meanwhile, the game’s social media channels remain muted, as if Redfall is simply being silenced there.

Players keep discovering that Redfall is a game to forget. As before, only a good third of all reviews on Steam are positive, and the number of players on the platform is only positive binary Even during peak times. There is no information about access to Game Pass, but it can’t be material given such reviews.

Big and small improvements

In the first patch step, Arkane has already made improvements to the first key areas of the game. Among other things, the frequency of opponents appearing in the game world has been increased. However, many of the changes are of a minor nature, such as an increase in brightness during the mission briefing. The full patch notes can be found in the Bethesda blog to look at her. Even if Redfall is vastly improved in all four major areas, it’s hard to conclude that the shooter is fundamentally more engaging to play. Some problems are already in the conception and development stage of the game and their impact is only increased by the mentioned aspects.