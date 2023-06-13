Gord infiltrates PCs and consoles

Team17 Digital and Convention.dev announced today that the dark fantasy strategy game Gord is coming out of the shadows on August 8th for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S and PC.

“Gord” was created by an experienced team with the support of previous “Frostpunk” and “The Witcher 3” developers, among others. In the dark fantasy single-player world of “Gord” you have to give everything to survive. Because while building a safe house temporarily ensures the existence of the tribe, only when the shadows behind the gates are invaded can the inhabitants sleep peacefully. You must complete perilous quests while tending to a growing population whose personal history and well-being can have a significant impact on the fate of the tribe.

Players who really want to prove their mettle in the ruthless world of “Gord’s” can sign up from the 19th to the 26th. Immerse yourself in a world filled with fearsome monsters and intriguing stories inspired by ancient Slavic folklore during Steam Next Fest on June 1st. The beta will initially only be available in English, with additional languages ​​available at launch, including German, Polish, Spanish (European and Latin American), Chinese (Simple and Traditional), Russian, French, Italian, Japanese, and Korean.