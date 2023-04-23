Mini PC supports graphics cards up to 30cm in length

Minisforum B550 Pro “Uranus”, the full name of the mini-computer in particular in the “NUC form factor”, attracts attention with a very unusual housing concept. Thanks to the optional case extension, which integrates the complete mini system as a case in the case, dedicated graphics cards with a maximum length of 30 cm and a cooling solution can be used in a two-slot design. The basis is the AM4 platform.

The mini computer can adapt to the graphics card

The space provided by the mini PC, which is only 169 x 160 x 67 mm, can be greatly expanded by extending the optional graphics card. The dimensions of the Minisforum B550 Pro “Uranus”, which in this case are placed within the span, then of course also increase accordingly.





































In addition to full desktop processors for the AM4 platform, the speedy AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D is the limit, and the mini desktop also accepts graphics cards with an edge length of up to 300mm and adequately provides them via PCIe 3.0 x16. Officially, Minisforum B550 Pro also supports up to 64GB DDR4-3200 and multiple NVMe SSDs. In development with the add-on, the computer measures 320 x 170 x 160 mm.

















Equipped in this way, the mini PC also provides space for a SFX power supply unit measuring 125 x 100 x 63.5 mm and, in addition to the graphics card, for another expansion card with a single slot design with PCIe 3.0 x4.

















The I/O area provides 1 x DisplayPort 1.4a, 1 x HDMI 2.1a, 6 x USB 3.2 and 1 x USB-C with DisplayPort functionality. A 2.5Gb/s Ethernet port takes care of network connections.

Available soon at unknown prices

The manufacturer left open whether the Minisforum B550 Pro should only be offered as a simple device or as a full PC with CPU, RAM and SSD. Minisforum just announced that the Mini-PC will be available “soon”. However, the company has not yet commented on pricing.

