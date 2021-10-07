The bounty hunter story continues

The last sequel with bounty hunter Samus Aran, “Metroid Dread,” will be released on October 8 on the Nintendo Switch.
The intergalactic bounty hunter Samus Aran will be back soon.
The basics in brief
- On October 8th, “Metroid Dread”, the latest installment in the “Metroid” series, will be launched.
- The first part of the series appeared in 1986.
In “Metroid Dread” there is a meeting with Bounty hunter Samos Aran. It will be released on October 8th New part of the series On Nintendo Switch.
Already in Metroid fusion“The bounty hunter had a fierce battle against the X-Parasites that threaten the galaxy. She even had to fight a replica of herself called SA-X. This was due to an infection with X parasites.
In the movie Metroid Dread, Samus now receives information that the X parasites have not been completely eradicated after all. Now you embark on a new mission to finally eradicate the parasites.
New and improved functions
like nintendo He writes on his official website, there are some new features. In addition, the existing functionality has been improved. New additions include the slide and magnetic walls that you can climb on. In addition, free aiming and fast attacking have been improved.
