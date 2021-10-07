Tech

Windows 11 is causing performance issues with some AMD Ryzen processors

October 7, 2021
Gilbert Cox

Windows 11 is officially released, but if you have an AMD Ryzen processor, you may want to wait a bit with the update: Company Reports Its chips may have problems with the new operating system, which can lead to performance losses of up to 15 percent in some cases.

AMD and Microsoft found two major problems with Windows 11 on Ryzen. The first is that Windows 11 could cause the L3 cache latency to triple. AMD says the issue could result in a 3-5 percent performance drop for most affected apps, while some games (AMD specifically refers to these as “commonly used in esports”) could see a 10-percent drop in performance. 15 percent performance in cents.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *