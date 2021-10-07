Windows 11 is causing performance issues with some AMD Ryzen processors

Windows 11 is officially released, but if you have an AMD Ryzen processor, you may want to wait a bit with the update: Company Reports Its chips may have problems with the new operating system, which can lead to performance losses of up to 15 percent in some cases.

AMD and Microsoft found two major problems with Windows 11 on Ryzen. The first is that Windows 11 could cause the L3 cache latency to triple. AMD says the issue could result in a 3-5 percent performance drop for most affected apps, while some games (AMD specifically refers to these as “commonly used in esports”) could see a 10-percent drop in performance. 15 percent performance in cents.

Windows 11 also has problems with AMD “Core Preferred”-Technologie, which are usually intended to convert threads to the fastest processor core. AMD warns that users may experience performance issues with CPU-intensive tasks, especially with processors that have more than eight cores and a TDP of around 65W.

AMD and Microsoft have already confirmed that they are “actively investigating these known issues with software updates to address them.” Both companies pledge to plan a Windows Update and a software update at the end of this month to try to resolve these issues. In the meantime, you may want to keep using Windows 10 until AMD and Microsoft sort things out.