The Google Pixel 8 Pro appears in hands-on images as a leaker accidentally leaks its site

According to the Fastboot info in the second image, this prototype is a Design Verification Test (DVT) device, i.e. one of those devices that has been extensively tested to identify and eliminate potential vulnerabilities before mass production begins. The device has 12 GB of RAM and 128 GB of flash memory. In addition to the flat screen, the biggest innovation is the sensor, which can be seen under the LED flash on the back.

According to a leaked video, this is a temperature sensor that can be used to measure the temperature of your skin, and also to measure the temperature of other objects. Google is also color-bending the camera band and packing all three cameras into a single pill-shaped cavity, rather than planning a separate recess for the periscope phone’s camera. The cameras themselves also appear to be slightly larger than the Pixel 7 Pro.

Originals of images shared on Reddit contain full metadata. Accordingly, the photos were registered with the Pixel 7a, in Europe – the Pixel 7a has the exact coordinates at which the photos were stored in the metadata. We have removed this metadata to protect the leaker’s privacy. But Google must have had a very easy time finding the leak.