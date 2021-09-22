Hendrick’s has expanded its tasting range forever with the introduction of a new experimental gin, Orbium. As a reinterpretation of Hendrik, it has been enriched with extracts of quinine, wormwood and mysterious blue lotus flower and has an exceptionally sweet taste that feels very well rounded on the palate. This is how Hendrik can taste in a parallel universe.

Orbium is a new term from Hendrick’s developed by Master Distiller Lesley Gracie (Here in an interview with about drinks) has been developed. Lesley Gracie has an irrepressible curiosity and an absolute talent for creating new and expansive flavors and aromas using a variety of plants. Orbium was born out of this natural curiosity and builds on earlier innovations that were only commercially available.

Orbium contains the same distillate as Hendrick and at the same time the wonderful spirit that broke the tradition by adding cucumber and rose. Nun bringt Hendrick’s den Gin in eine völlig neue Richtung, indem er Aromen beimischt, die traditionell mit klassischen Drinks in Verbindung gebracht werden: Chinin, das in Tonic Water (Gin & Tonic) enthalten ist, und Wermutent, halder in Vermut he is. The addition of a blue lotus flower perfectly balances the overall taste – the trinity of these essences leads to a complex mixture with amazing brightness and an unusually long finish. The result is an unfamiliar taste with a strangely familiar personality that opens up previously unexplored dimensions in gin as it shifts from floral notes in a deeper and seductively bitter direction.

Orbium is derived from “Orbis,” the Latin word for circle, and is inspired by Lesley Gracie’s description of the flight of a liquid. The name symbolizes the spherical flair it is referring to when describing the style of Hendrik’s home. His circular voice reminds us of a subconscious signal of revolution and orbit. It is presented in the same iconic drugstore bottle that is now synonymous with the Hendrick flower – albeit in a gorgeous dark blue color that is inspired by the fragrance’s main essence – the blue lotus flower. The label also shows an “eye that sees everything,” a connected circle that also indicates the cyclical character of the liquid.

Hendrick’s Gin was launched in 1999 with the goal of celebrating those moments of exhilarating exoticism in the world perhaps best embodied in the totally exotic manufacturing methods and unexpected payments of roses and cucumbers. Gene Hendrik was initially met with incomprehension (“My leg, there’s a choice in my gin!”), but was eventually accepted and loved by a small handful of people around the world, which has grown steadily since. Hendrick’s is pleased that this and other products have made the world an unusual and delicious place. Creativity has always been at the heart of the gin maker’s DNA, and Leslie Gracie is constantly looking for innovative ways to delight the world of bartenders with unusual flavor combinations.

Orbium is only available in a few markets around the world. Information is available at www.hendricksgin.com/orbium.

About Jane Hendrick

Hendrick’s Gin is a deliciously delicious brew made with a number of unusual twists to create a very quirky arrangement. Unlike regular liqueurs, Gene Hendrik is distilled in Scotland, in batches of 500 liters each. Only Hendrick’s Gin is made with a blend of cucumber and rose petals plus a blend of 11 botanicals, creating a wonderfully refreshing gin with a wonderful floral scent. Hendrick’s Gin is crafted in a blend of Carter Head and brass trailers, creating a divinely smooth blend with a balanced and subtle character and aroma.

About William Grant & Sons

William Grant & Sons Holdings Ltd is an independent family owned distillery headquartered in the United Kingdom founded by William Grant in 1887. Today, the global spirits company is owned by the fifth generation of its family and distills some of the world’s leading brands of Scotch whisky, including Included are Glenfiddich® award-winning single malts, The Balvenie® artisanal single malts and The Balvenie® third largest blended Scotch in the world, Grant’s®, as well as other well-known spirits brands such as Hendrick’s® Gin, Sailor Jerry® and Tullamore DEW ® Irish Whiskey, Monkey Shoulder® and Drambuie®.

Source/Image Source: Hendrick’s Gin