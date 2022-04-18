Easter without Queen Elizabeth and Charles is a royal celebration of Easter in the United Kingdom.

As usual, the King canceled Easter prayers at Windsor Castle. The Queen will accept fewer invitations in the future.

This year’s Easter mass was held without the participation of the most prominent members of the British royal family.

queen Queen Elizabeth IIThe 96-year-old, who had canceled just a few days ago, is now increasingly staying away from public events for health reasons. Due to Prince Charles’ absence from Easter Mass, the royal guests were led by Prince William, 39, and Duchess Kate, 40.

Reportedly, the beheading of the royal family is set to become the norm rather than the exception in the future. Under a new strategy, royal advisors should only announce on the day of the event whether or not the Queen will attend an event, The Telegraph reported, among others. The royal family is doing this to avoid disappointment caused by the recent spike in last-minute cancellations.

For the first time, William and Kate achieved it Easter HolidayPrince George, 8, and Princess Charlotte, 6, also attend service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor. Since they were on vacation at the time, the Cambridge family missed Prince Harry and his wife Meghan’s short visit to Windsor on Thursday. Williams and Harry’s relationship remains strained.

