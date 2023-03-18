Oppo Find X6 Pro: Impressive images from three Hasselblad equivalent cameras, leaked data sheet and pricing

Three Hasselblad cameras of roughly equal value

Accordingly, the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which is equipped with a 2,500 nits bright and dynamic 6.82-inch QHD 120 Hz LTPO display, will do particularly well with the cameras. As expected, the 1-inch Sony IMX989 50MP camera with F/1.8 aperture, OIS, and 23mm focal length is backed by two 1/1.56-inch 50MP Sony IMX890 sensors, known as the main camera in the OnePlus 11. One of them serves as a wide camera. The angle with an aperture of F / 2.2 and a focal length of 15 mm, and the other works as a telephoto camera with an aperture of F / 2.6 and OIS and a focal length of 65 mm, that is, approximately 3x zoom.

Interestingly, the data sheet also mentions 6x optical zoom, which was recently shown off in the teaser video as a fixed zoom level in the camera app. However, this isn’t a variable focal length like the Sony Xperia 1 IV, and instead Oppo crops a 12MP crop from a 50MP 3x zoom shot, a similar tactic used by Apple and Google to avoid losing quality to be able to display the 2x zoom With the current main cameras Pixel 7 and iPhone 14 Pro. The latter was explained in a leaked reference guide, which has since disappeared from Weibo sources.