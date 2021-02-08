The goal is to get big discounts on Buy 2. Get 1 FREE video game now

The destination is no stranger to strong weekly video game sales, but today one of the most unique discounts started in the recent past. The deal allows customers to buy almost any video game and then get one for free. While this sounds like a very popular promotional ad, the sale actually extends to other media as well.

In total, target customers can now buy any two video games, two books, movies, or music albums and then get a third item for free. When the retail chain makes this deal, it is usually limited to only items in the same category. However, if you decide to buy a movie, a book and then register in the store now, you will get the cheapest of these three for free. It’s a great way to mix and match when you don’t want to pick three items of the same type.

If you’re talking more specifically about the video games section of this deal (which definitely interests you more if you’re reading this article), the sale includes a large number of titles available for sale on Target. Although not all of the video games that Target owns are part of that promotion, some notable releases have been picked up in the past few months. This also applies to some of the next-generation games on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Surprisingly, there are some first-party Nintendo Switch games on this list that are often rare.

Here is a quick list of some of the many games on sale:

Call of Duty: Cold War Black Ops

Grand Theft Auto V

Tony Hawk: Pro Skater 1 + 2

Mortal Kombat 11

Red Dead Redemption 2

Final Fantasy VII remake

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Xenoblade Chronicles: The Final Edition

Cyberpunk 2077

The immortal phoenix

If you want to see the full list of games included in this promotion, please do so Go to the target site here To find them all. This promotion is only available for this week. So, if you want to take advantage of it, you have until Saturday 13 February just to do so.