o2 launches 5G roaming service in 70 countries

O2 is now offering its customers the opportunity to use 5G in a total of 70 countries around the world.

Individual and corporate customers can benefit from the 5G network not only in Germany but also abroad. Depending on the device, tariff, and local network availability, speeds of up to 500 Mbps can be achieved. This means that digital applications can also be used abroad, for example on the O2 Free Unlimited Max tariff.

Since June, O2 prepaid customers have had access to the 5G network, which is also available abroad. O2 launched its 5G roaming service in the first ten European countries in the summer of 2022 and has since expanded the offer to other countries and regions.

Egypt, Andorra, Australia, Bahrain, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, China, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Gibraltar, Greece, Guatemala, Hong Kong, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Canada, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Kenya, Croatia, Kuwait, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Maldives, Malta, Mexico, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Oman, Austria, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Romania, San Marino, Saudi Arabia, Sweden, Switzerland, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, South Africa, Taiwan, Thailand, Czech Republic, Turkey, Hungary, USA, Uzbekistan, Vatican, UAE, UK, Vietnam, Virgin Islands, Cyprus.

