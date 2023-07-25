First Ladies Jill Biden and Brigitte Macron stand side by side

These two first wives seem to get along really well. Anyway, Jill Biden and Brigitte Macron were intimate in front of the Elysee Palace in Paris.

The First Lady of the United States, Jill Biden, is making a state visit to France to symbolically announce the return of the United States of America to UNESCO. Before that, she met Brigitte Macron, the country’s first lady, on Tuesday. Women appeared holding hands in front of the gates of the Elysee Palace.

On her first official visit to France since her husband, Joe Biden, took office as US president in 2021, Jill Biden, 72, was accompanied by her daughter, Ashley – in a sleeveless dress with white and light blue stripes. With President Emmanuel Macron currently taking a trip abroad in Oceania, Brigitte Macron, 70, took the duo on her own.

Their clothes show the national colors of both countries

Biden and Macron greeted each other warmly on the steps of the Elysee Palace and then posed for pictures with beaming smiles. The first wore a red suit for the date, and the second was a white and blue nautical-style dress with anchor details. They both opted for the high-necked look and wore their hair down. As if the two women agreed on their clothes with each other, they showed themselves together in the national colors of both countries.

It became known in June that the United States wanted to return to UNESCO after about five and a half years. In the political dispute over the conflict in the Middle East, which has dominated UNESCO’s work for many years, the United States initially suspended its contributions to the United Nations in 2011. At the end of 2017, under President Donald Trump, they announced their intention to withdraw from UNESCO. See also Who can travel to Russia in 2021?