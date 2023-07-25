Prince George – “He’ll Never Take the Throne”

He is set to become the next but only monarch of Great Britain and seems to be becoming more aware of this – if Prince George succeeds to the throne.

No other ten-year-old’s life is as well documented as that of Prince George. He was born on July 22, 2013. The first photo of him came a day later – snuggled in a blanket in the arms of his mother Kate, now Princess of Wales. “George had to fit into the raft of the world’s most watched series very early on,” journalist Clive Irving told t-online.

The author of The Last Queen predicts that “Prince George will never take the throne.” Because: “If he had to wait as long as his grandfather Charles III, he would be king in 2086. So his chances are close to zero – for many reasons. By then the United Kingdom will have dissolved and Scotland will be independent. The so-called constitutional monarchy will no longer make sense.”

“A natural talent in front of the camera”

Until then, his parents, Prince William and Princess Kate, in particular, will try to modernize the old image of the monarchy with the help of their eldest son – with success. Irving continued, “From an early age, George performed in robes and won hearts, showing that he was natural in front of the camera, like his grandmother, Princess Diana.”

George long ago had to trade in a bathrobe for a traditional costume when he donned his grandfather's coat for his coronation. Not an easy task for the then nine-year-old. George tried hard to suppress his childish impulses and maintain his composure, according to body language expert Sascha Morgenstern: "For example, he continues to play with his jacket buttons and thus relieves stress and excess energy."

Public appearances mean pure pressure on the rather shy George. Morgenstern told t-online, “The sign of his tension is his lips, which he keeps pressing.”

“Knows how important commitments are”

William and Kate slowly try to introduce their sensitive boy into his next role. For example, when he made his Wimbledon debut in the summer of 2022, when he accompanied his parents to a tennis tournament for the first time and was able to carefully observe their interactions with the crowd: “George gets to know their behavior closely and knows exactly how important these commitments are,” aristocrat Charlotte Grafen von Oeynhausen tells Online Communications.