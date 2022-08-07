Harry’s homesickness doesn’t leave Meghan alone

tz stars

to: Larissa Glones

Harry and Meghan have built a new life in the USA and can name a luxury villa in California of their own. (Photomontage) © i Images / Starface / Imago

Prince Harry does not leave longing for his homeland. The former king is said to have not yet finished his former life in England, apparently causing Megan’s wife to panic. Going back is out of the question for them.

Montecito – Prince Harry (37) and Meghan Markle (41) They took a big step with their royal resignation in the spring of 2020. The dukes have not only turned their backs on the palace, but also left England behind – a goodbye Harry may still find difficult.

Invitation from the Queen: Will Harry and Meghan spend their summer vacation in Scotland?

Harry and Meghan’s visits to England since their departure can be counted on one hand. The 37-year-old has flown to Europe several times in the past two years, but has only taken his family with him once. In June, the Sussex family visited London as part of the 70th anniversary of the throne of Queen Elizabeth II (96), and there may be a reunion with the royals this summer.

Harry and Meghan met their British relatives at the multi-day celebration of the Queen’s platinum anniversary in early June. © Kirsty O’connor / dpa

The Queen is spending her long summer vacation at Balmoral Castle again this year, and Harry and Meghan are said to have received an invitation to Scotland. A palace source told Closer that the potential trip to Great Britain is said to be of particular concern to the mother of two, as Harry remains very attached to his homeland.

Harry longs for England, and Meghan wants to stay in the US

“It’s a bittersweet call for Meghan, because on the one hand it reinforces her and Harry’s belief that they are still part of the family, but she fears Harry will be tempted to return to the herd and to the UK after his long wish to return. […] The source explained that she had been aware of Harry’s homesickness for some time.

The former senior royals stayed with their children Archie, 3, and Lilipet, 1, in Montecito, California, where Meghan Markle recently celebrated her 41st birthday. Despite Harry’s longing, the couple do not plan to move to England in the near future; For a few months now, Harry and Meghan have been looking for a new home in the United States. Sources used: closeonline.co.uk