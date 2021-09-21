Tech

New PS5 firmware appears to improve performance “in very select scenarios”

September 21, 2021
Gilbert Cox

It looks like the new PS5 firmware update released last week might improve the performance of your console a bit.

The performance improvement was first discovered by Digital Foundry, who tested (and eventually found) the thermal differences between the new and old PS5 models. They do pretty much the same, thermal). These first tests were performed as new PS5- Update It’s still in beta, but Digital Foundry continued testing after its public release and found improvements to have remained consistent

