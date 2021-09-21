New PS5 firmware appears to improve performance “in very select scenarios”

It looks like the new PS5 firmware update released last week might improve the performance of your console a bit.

The performance improvement was first discovered by Digital Foundry, who tested (and eventually found) the thermal differences between the new and old PS5 models. They do pretty much the same , thermal). These first tests were performed as new PS5- Update It’s still in beta, but Digital Foundry continued testing after its public release and found improvements to have remained consistent

Richard Ledbetter, Editor of Digital Foundry, said: DF Direct’s latest weekly discussion video . “Just a few percentage points in it, I think it’s 3% max, but you can have a 1% margin of error there.”

Tests showed that “edge scenarios” like ray tracing seemed to be particularly affected by the firmware update, with the demo games being Control and Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition.

These performance differences are so small that there’s a good chance you’ll never notice the extra frame or two extra frames per second without juxtaposing the new and old firmware. However, it is encouraging to see Sony get more power from the new generation of the console in the lead up to its first anniversary.

